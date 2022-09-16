SURGOINSVILLE — When Detroit native Clayton Pinkos moved to the area to work for a local company, he bought a piece of land with a large south-facing field in front of the house. Pinkos decided it was the perfect time to start a vineyard.
Over the next seven years, Pinkos, 70, planted around 150 vines annually, and his vineyard now includes approximately 700 vines, all of which were planted by hand.
Pinkos said in the beginning he planned to plant only four rows of grapevines.
“I just wanted to see if they would survive, and they did,” Pinkos said. “So I said, ‘Hmm, if I’m gonna make this a prosperous entity, I could grow the four rows just for myself, or I could try to make some money at it.’ So that’s what I’m after now.”
Pinkos said each vine takes around five years to produce a large amount of mature fruit. This year marked his first big harvest. Pinkos has picked around 2,000 pounds of grapes this year.
When his entire vineyard matures, Pinkos predicts it will produce 12,000 pounds of grapes. His ultimate goal is to start producing his own wine.
Before starting his vineyard, Pinkos had no experience with grape growing or wine production.
“Well, when I bought the property back in 2013, the vineyard was a field,” Pinkos said. “So I looked at it and said, ‘It’s southern- facing. What could be more perfect? And it’s on a slant, and there’s plenty of sun for the grapes.’ I knew nothing about grapes. I’ve been gardening my whole life but never ventured into grapes.”
Pinkos has worked in heat treating for more than 50 years and graduated from the American Horseshoers Institute in Michigan. He said his work experience prepared him for the hard work it takes to start a vineyard.
“Well, number one, I was a farrier, and if you ever watched a farrier work or knew what it takes to become a farrier, it’s probably the hardest work anybody can do,” Pinkos said. “So I’m used to hard work. Even though I was told that this was a lot of work, no question about it, and I wondered sometimes, but I just kept plowing ahead. Because once you start, you got to keep going and take it to the end.”
Now that his vineyard has started to produce frequently, Pinkos is selling most of his grapes to Seven Springs Winery in Knoxville. However, he plans to keep a small amount of product so he can start experimenting and creating wine.
Pinkos said it will be a few years before he starts selling his creations.
Pinkos’ vineyard includes two types of grapes, Norton and Chambourcin. He will use them to create a Cabernet Sauvignon or a Merlot-type wine.
Pinkos said what gives red wine its deep, rich color are the skins and seeds.
“There’s a lot of skin on there, and that’s where the color and the flavor comes from is the tannins from the seeds and the skins,” Pinkos said. “So there’s a lot of surface area per volume. These are small grapes and not like you see in the grocery store.”
Pinkos said he is planning to apply for a grant to help him grow his vineyard.
In the future, Pinkos wants to expand into some neighboring property and plant more vines and triple the size of his vineyard.
Once he starts producing wine, Pinkos said, he wants to sell locally.
“Well, I’m gonna start local, obviously, and hopefully, I build up a loyalty of Tennessee wine drinkers,” Pinkos said.