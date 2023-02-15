Surgoinsville BMA
TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net

SURGOINSVILLE — Town residents on Monday voiced their concerns to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen about a proposed ordinance that would regulate the ownership of non-commercial chickens.

The BMA passed the first reading of the ordinance unanimously at its January meeting.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you