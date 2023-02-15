SURGOINSVILLE — Town residents on Monday voiced their concerns to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen about a proposed ordinance that would regulate the ownership of non-commercial chickens.
The BMA passed the first reading of the ordinance unanimously at its January meeting.
Mayor Merrell Graham said the ordinance’s purpose is to help control the chicken population and prevent the animals from getting in the road, which happens frequently.
A few residents attended Monday’s meeting to raise concerns about the ordinance.
“We’ve had chickens for about four years,” said Rita Thompson Lawson. “They’ve always been kept in the coop and don’t get out. I’ve had stray dogs break the fence down twice and kill all my chickens. So we do it to provide eggs, and plus we give eggs to the community, and to penalize me because somebody else has got chickens running around, I think is wrong.”
Some of the issues raised about the ordinance were the permit fee, the limit on the number of chickens residents can have and the inspection rules.
According to the ordinance, individuals can have a maximum of six hens and no roosters.
“The ordinance says you can have a maximum of six chickens on the property, and I have more than six,” said Elizabeth Kennedy. “So you’re going to charge me $50 every day until I get rid of those chickens? Are you going to pay me back for all the money that I invested in building my coop and caring for my hens?”
The ordinance also states that coops will be inspected, and anyone in violation shall pay $50 for each day they are in violation of the ordinance.
Some residents suggested that instead of passing an ordinance, those letting their chickens run loose should be fined, but Alderman Warren Bishop said the town must have an ordinance to enforce a fine.
Graham said the ordinance needs further revision.
“All we’re wanting to do is keep the chickens put up,” Graham said. “I know you’ve got some acreage, but we do feel like if they run loose, there’s no telling where they could be, and that’s really the thing we want to do is keep them controlled. As far as how many chickens you can have, we will decide, and I don’t know if it’ll be six; it will probably have to be more than that. We will address this at least one more workshop and look at the chicken ordinance because we’re not ready to vote and make it final yet. I understand why people that haven’t had chickens before want them now because of the cost of eggs and so on, and we understand that too, and we don’t want to interfere with anybody else’s chickens or what they’re doing.”
The BMA voted to table the ordinance and will meet at its next workshop on March 6 at 5:30 p.m.