The Future City contest team of Surgoinsville Middle School is shown here starting from left to right in the front row with Cora Lainhart, Addie Williams, Gracee Parton, Nicholas Holtsclaw and Cara Lainhart. In the second row are Skylar Hagan and Dallas Stafford, and in the back row are Zane Knox-Barrett, advisor Sara Rhymer, Assistant Principal Kevin Hilton, and Carena Lainhart.
Contributed by Kevin Hilton
Surgoinsville Middle School students Cara Lainhart, Carena Lainhart, Gracee Parton and Cora Lainhart are shown here displaying their Future City award for best essay.
SMS students show their future city model at the Board of Education meeting.
SURGOINSVILLE — Several Surgoinsville Middle School students participated in a national competition and won best essay at the regional level.
The Future City contest asked students to envision a city 100 years in the future that addresses climate change issues.
A total of nine SMS students in fifth through eighth grade participated and started work in October.
Participants were required to write an essay of no more than 1,500 words about their city and how it addresses climate change and to create a model using recycled materials that has at least one moving part.
At the competition, the team gave a seven-minute presentation and answered questions from STEM professionals.
The SMS students named their city Shona City, which means beautiful city.
Eighth-grader Carena Lainhart said they decided to use solar panels and wind energy to power Shona City.
“I loved making the city and coming up with ideas and using recyclable parts,” Lainhart said. “I thought that this was a cool project where students from fifth through eighth grade can come together to research and share ideas. It was fun researching ideas of names for the city. We wanted to create a beautiful city, so we chose the Yiddish word Shona which means beautiful. Some of the ideas that we put in our city were that everything was powered by wind energy and solar panels.”
The students attended the regional competition on Jan. 21 in Knoxville at the Zeanah Engineering Complex. The SMS students ended up winning best essay at the regional level.