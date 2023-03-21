SURGOINSVILLE — Surgoinsville Middle School recently hosted a college and career night, which allowed students and parents to learn about opportunities they want to explore.
The event took place on March 14 at SMS from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and was open to all students and their families. The event was attended by about 185 people, 30 colleges and local industries.
Kevin Hilton, SMS assistant principal, said this is the school’s second year hosting the event.
“The support for this event has came from the students and their families,” Hilton said. “My parents told me they appreciate the opportunity to come and talk with local colleges and careers with their child to begin the discussion of what they might want to do when they get older.”
The event was organized by Lori Davis, who said she started the event to help students in picking career paths when they reach high school.
“Our middle school kids are getting ready to select very important career paths when they go into high school,” Davis said. “We want to expose them to many options. This event is for family engagement. Oftentimes, we have parents walking out saying, ‘I just found a new career!’ ”
SMS special education instructor Jenifer Kremer said the event helps students learn about the education a particular career path requires.
“This event teaches kids what they can do after high school,” Kremer said. “It allows for them to learn what classes to take, where to get training or certification and what to expect in that career field.”
Some attendees included ETSU, Walters State Community College, TBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Surgoinsville Museum, Tennessee Voices and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.