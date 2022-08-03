This photo shows the flooded Appalshop building in Whitesburg, Kentucky. The cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses after the flooding that struck Kentucky last week. Related stories on Page A7.
Contributed/Amanda Wolfe
Wolfe took items to several places in Pike County, Kentucky including Valley Elementary School.
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding.
Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to deliver essentials to flood victims.
“I went because that’s the humanitarian thing to do,” Wolfe said. “It’s the right thing to do, and it’s the godly thing to do.”
Wolfe took water, Gatorade, homemade chili and hot dogs to several places in the Pike County area. She said seeing the wreckage took her breath away.
“It’s unimaginable and breath- taking to see the homes destroyed by heavy water that you can’t control,” Wolfe said. “It’s very sad. I’ve seen small floods but nothing like this.”
Wolfe is planning another trip this weekend to take supplies as well as furniture to people in need. She will deliver the supplies to Penny Road Community Church.
“A lot of people need furniture,” Wolfe said. “All humans need help at some point. You can’t see something like this coming, and you don’t just have extra furniture packed up. I can’t buy someone a vehicle or a new house, but I can bring them furniture.”
Wolfe has already collected some couches, recliners, end tables and lamps. She also has a few individuals who want to donate beds.
She is collecting any type of supplies, includ- ing furniture, clothes, pet supplies, diapers, baby formula and food. She said, “anything people can bring will help.”
Wolfe said it is important to help people no matter where they are.
“We have to help people no matter how far away they are,” Wolfe said. “You help when God puts it on your heart.”
Anyone interested in donating can bring items to Rack Em Up.
Individuals in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties in Kentucky are available for individual FEMA assistance. Survivors in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.
