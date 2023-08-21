SURGOINSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman discussed and voted on several topics, including flow meters and paving projects.
The BMA met to discuss these issues at its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 14.
SURGOINSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman discussed and voted on several topics, including flow meters and paving projects.
The BMA met to discuss these issues at its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 14.
A flow meter is an instrument that is used to measure the amount of liquid, gas or vapor moving through a pipe.
The Town of Surgoinsville currently has a meter at Phipps Bend Industrial Park for its sewer system. The current company the town uses for its meters is Kazmier.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Merrell Graham informed the board that Kazmier recommended they start getting quarterly certifications to check the running of the meter instead of bi-yearly certifications.
In total, it would cost $3,200 to start getting quarterly meter certifications. The board unanimously agreed to authorize that.
Also, in reference to flow meters, the board also discussed putting in a meter at Surgoinsville Elementary and Middle School. This would help monitor a reoccurring leak they have had there.
Kazmier provided the town with a quote for the flow meter equipment, which would cost $5,190.60 and a quote of $5,305 for the transmitting equipment. They also quoted them $9,260 for the installation of the meter.
The BMA voiced their concerns about the high installation fees. They unanimously voted to buy the equipment and have Graham talk with Kazmier about the reasoning behind the cost of the installation.
The BMA also discussed a paving project for Creek Road, which includes not only paving the road but also widening and striping it. This project would include 70,000 square feet along Creek Road.
Duracap Asphalt provided the city with a bid of $101,100 to complete the project.
Graham said he never thought the price would be that low due to the extent of work needed to complete the project. Graham said Creek Road is an extensive paving project that will require a lot of work.
Graham said Duracap agreed to hold the bid until October. They are doing a project in Rogersville and want to work on Creek Road after that project is done.
The BMA decided to table this discussion so they could get more details about the work before their September meeting.
The town also voted with five yes votes and two no votes to authorize the use of their ARPA funds to cover the paving project, sewer equipment and matching funds for a Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation grant.
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.