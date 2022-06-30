Smoothies make for a great summer breakfast or refreshing midday snack, and you can turn pretty much any fruit or vegetable into a convenient meal on the go.
If a smoothie is going to be your entire meal, it should be filling enough to hold you over to your next meal and nutritionally balanced. This means that it should include high-fiber carbohydrates for lasting energy, protein to help build and repair muscles and to help keep you full, and some healthy fat to help absorb certain vitamins.
Start with a liquid base.
This could be regular milk or a plant-based milk such as almond, coconut or soy. While unsweetened almond milk will be a lower-calorie option, cow’s milk provides more protein, along with 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Coconut milk, on the other hand, will provide very little protein and more fat but tastes great in tropical smoothies.
Pick a fiber-filled carbohydrate.
Frozen fruits work best in smoothies. Not only are they full of vitamins and minerals, but they also provide energy and sweetness from their natural sugar. Berries, tropical frozen fruit blends and bananas are all great choices for smoothies. Instead of turning overripe bananas into banana bread, peel and store in the freezer for your smoothies.
Power up with protein.
Adding protein to your smoothie will ensure that you don’t become hungry 30 minutes later. Greek yogurt, plain protein powder, peanut butter, almond butter, cottage cheese, tofu and pumpkin seeds are all great, protein-rich additions.
Balance with a healthy fat.
Be sure to add a source of healthy fat, such as avocado, peanut butter, chia seeds, nuts or flaxseeds.
Bonus points for adding vegetables.
If you are not typically a veggie lover, adding them to your smoothies is a good way to sneak them in because you will hardly taste them. Spinach, kale, frozen cauliflower rice, beets, canned pumpkin and zucchini are all a great way to get in a serving of vegetables.
Whether it is your first meal of the day or an afternoon pick-me-up, a smoothie is a nutritious, refreshing treat for summer.