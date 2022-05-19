As temperatures climb, you can expect to see a greater variety of melons in the grocery store. While melons are available all year round, they typically taste best and cost less in summer.
Like most fruit, melons are a good source of vitamins and minerals, and water constitutes 90% of their total weight, making them relatively low in calories. In other words, they provide a big nutrition bang for their caloric buck, and are a great choice to keep you satisfied and hydrated through the hotter months.
Watermelon
Watermelon supplies 45 calories per cup, 13% of the daily value of vitamin C, and 5% of the daily value of vitamin A. Try with feta, pistachios and balsamic vinegar on top a bed of arugula for a light appetizer.
Honeydew
Honeydew melon supplies 61 calories per cup. One serving of honeydew melon provides 8% of the daily value of potassium, 30% of the daily value of vitamin C, and 8% of the daily value of folate. Try infusing water with honeydew and mint.
Cantaloupe
One cup of the fruit contains only about 54 calories, and provides 9% of the daily value of potassium, over 50% of the daily value for vitamin C, and 30% of the daily value of vitamin A. Cantaloupe tastes great in a salad or salsa, like the one below:
CANTAGOLD GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SPICY CANTALOUPE SALSA
Ingredients:
1 CantaGold cantaloupe
1/2 purple onion
8 fresh radishes
1 fresh jalapeno pepper
3 Tbsp fresh cilantro
1 Tbsp Full Circle 100% honey
2 fresh limes
Food Club salt
Full Circle Market black pepper
4 Holly Farms boneless chicken breasts
Directions:
Finely dice 1 CantaGold, 1/2 of a purple onion, 8 radishes, 1 jalapeño, and 3 Tbsp of cilantro.
Mix together the melon, onion, radishes, jalapeño and cilantro.
Add 1 Tbsp of honey, the juice of 2 limes, and salt and pepper.
Salt and pepper 4 chicken breasts.
Grill or pan-fry until cooked through.
Serve topped with the salsa.
