BLOUNTVILLE — A small crowd gathered in front of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse on Thursday for a brief service marking National Day of Prayer 2022.
The U.S. Congress first passed National Day of Prayer into law 70 years ago in 1952.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden officially proclaimed Thursday, May 5 as 2022's National Day of Prayer.
"I call upon the citizens of our Nation to give thanks, in accordance with their own faiths and consciences, for our many freedoms and blessings, and I invite all people of faith to join me in asking for God’s continued guidance, mercy, and protection," Biden wrote, in part.
The theme for this year is based on Colossians 2:6-7, according to nationaldayofprayer.org: "Exalt the Lord, who has established us."
Several pastors, of various denominations, led and offered prayers for the nation, elected officials at all levels, families, schools, children, and local communities.
In addition, their words offered thanks and praise.
Darren Malcolm performed live music.
The 2002 Prayer for America, written by Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, included portions that in Blountville were of raised in unison, led, offered by women only, men only, and again in unison.
2022 NATIONAL PRAYER FOR AMERICA
ALL: Lord, we exalt You. We are filled with awe and wonder as our praise joins the heavenly hosts saying,
"Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord of hosts,
The whole earth is full of His glory.”
Leader: You have established Your throne in heaven and the foundations of the earth. You alone are the Creator; the earth is Yours and all it contains is for Your glory. You created and established all of us as Your image bearers.
May our lips and lives continually praise You, reflecting and magnifying You in all our words and ways. You are the author of our days, You have established Your plans and purpose for us.
Women: We respond to your glory and authority in obedience to Your Word and will. You have established prayer that we, Your children, can communicate with our Heavenly Father directing, strengthening, and discipling us in Your everlasting love. We join heaven’s activities as we lift up our prayers and pour out our praise, repentance, thanks, intercession and supplication.
Men: Lord, You have established America through the hearts of our founding fathers and the documents they penned declaring our dependence on Your sovereignty and supremacy. We overflow with gratitude having been firmly rooted and built up in our faith in You.
All: Let our reputation be of our faith in Christ alone, our love for all people, and fruitful lives bearing the attitude, affections, and actions of Your Spirit, Who dwells and works within us and through us. We pray for America: the church, family, education, military, workplace, government, arts, entertainment and media. United in Your love, we exalt the Lord who has established us. In Jesus Name we always pray, Amen!