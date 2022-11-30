BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program.
The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin, who helps run the program with Director Denise Miller, said most people spend a year and a half to two years in the program.
Going through recovery court is a difficult process that involves treatment, moral recognition therapy, community service, regular meetings with a probation officer and frequent drug tests.
“Those of you who are in the program now know that it’s a whole lot easier to sit in the jail, serve your time, get out and then go do whatever you want to do when you want to do it than to go through this program,” Goodwin said. “I don’t want anyone to lose sight of how much work each one of you put into yourself to get to where you are. The team gave you a vehicle to get from point A, out of control addiction, to point B, basically, back to life, but you all had to drive that vehicle to get there. You have to do the work, and you’re doing it, and I wouldn’t want that to be lost. This is a time of celebration, but it’s also a time to be proud of you and your hard work.”
Each graduate spoke about their journey to get to this point. Cox said she wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for recovery court.
“I stand here today a completely different person than I was before,” Cox said. “If something hadn’t snapped inside of me, I’m certain I would be dead right now. This program has helped me find my way out of that darkness, and I am so grateful for the second chance it gave me. I’m so grateful that I’m not standing under a bridge somewhere, wearing a backpack and planning my next move in order to get what I need to get through the day. … I was literally at rock bottom when I started this program. I wanted to get out of jail, but I had nothing left to go to. I had to lose everything in order to find myself. I don’t think I could have faced myself without the aid of all of you.”
Eller said that she joined recovery court because she found out she was pregnant and wanted to get clean for her future son.
Sexton said the program has changed him and inspired him to help others.
“Recovery court saved my life,” Sexton said. “If it weren’t for this program and the accountability it put on me, I would have never got sober; I would have continued living the same way even after spending more time in prison. This program suggested I work the 12 steps, and I chose AA, which has completely changed my life and the way I’m able to help others now to change their lives.”
Sexton also thanked Goodwin for the role he played in his recovery.
“Judge Goodwin, when you gave me recovery court, you said you were going to take a chance on me, and I never forgot that,” Sexton said. “Thank you for taking that chance because it changed my life and my daughter’s life, and I’m giving back what was given to me to other men so they can have better lives. It wasn’t just me you saved that day but countless others. You have changed my view of the justice system completely with the compassion you have for each one of us.”
Each graduate received a certificate for their accomplishments.