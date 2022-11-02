KINGSPORT — Stir Fry Café is a locally owned popular Asian fusion restaurant that offers something for everyone to enjoy.
The restaurant is part of a local group that owns several other restaurants in the area including Southern Craft BBQ, The Label and 620 Steakhouse.
While this restaurant specializes in Asian cuisine and sushi, including signature dishes like their drunken noodles, they also offer other dishes as well. In addition to Asian cuisine, they also offer a burger, shrimp tacos and a huge bourbon and tequila list.
Manager David Layell said that while the food is good, people also come back for the service they receive.
“I think it begins with service,” Layell said. “We pride ourselves on giving good service, and people wouldn’t come back if it was just great food.”
Layell said the restaurant has loyal customers that continue to come back for years.
“We’ve been part of the community for a long time, and people know us,” Layell said. “It’s a place to hang out, and downtown’s a great location. We also have a lot of regulars that have been coming here for years. So, when I first started, we had younger folks coming in, and now those younger folks are older, and they have kids, and they’re still coming here.”
We asked David and his kitchen manager, Daniel Baker, the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: Next summer, we will be celebrating 15 years at this location, but this is the same vision that started 30 years ago with the first Stir Fry Café.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: Drunken noodles is a guest favorite. I’m proud of our pork belly ramen and massaman curry; they are more traditional dishes.
Q: What is your culinary education and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: Well, this is a group effort and not a short answer. (Owners) Martin Bagwell and Rafael Zabala oversee a growing number of sister locations throughout the region, and they provide their managers an amount of freedom that you don’t get in the corporate world. Daniel Baker is our kitchen manager, and we’ve been working together for 10 years or so. He’s studied under master sushi chefs, holds degrees in culinary arts, and lived in Thailand for a time, immersing himself in the culture and cuisine. I started with the company shortly after graduate school with literally zero background in restaurants but an interest in business management.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers and how do you maintain that ambience?
A: We offer both quality and value when it comes to our food, and we have a fantastic bar selection, but making personal connections means just as much. We have a loyal group of guests to support us.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: If you want to recreate some of these dishes at home, having a wok is fairly essential, and you need to be cooking at high heat, so a gas range is best. However, we’re not reinventing the wheel with what we do, but I will say that technique is important.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: People know us for our sushi and our Asian fusion dishes, but we are able to offer something for everyone. Guests can come for more authentic entrees like curry and ramen, but if that’s not their palate, we offer one of the best burgers in town! It’s rare that a restaurant can be successful in offering multiple cuisines within a concept and still maintain a high level of quality and consistency, so we’re proud of that as well.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: There aren’t many disadvantages to being in the heart of downtown. People come downtown for many reasons — shopping, dining, events, etc., so there’s a benefit to having constant foot traffic. Being downtown feels like we’re a part of the community.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant and why?
A: Many of our dishes are from the original menu, but we try to add new items now and then. We also create weekly feature menus to take advantage of changing market conditions and give our regular guests new options. Occasionally they end up a permanent menu item.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: I’m not sure; maybe Martin will get around to publishing one someday.