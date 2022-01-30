According to a recent survey by Finder.com, nearly 75% of Americans made some type of New Year’s resolution in 2021. Of those, about 62% hoped to improve their health — not surprising for a nation that was suddenly plunged into a global pandemic.
Indeed, a 2021 study by Harvard reported that individuals with a healthy diet (as measured by fruit, vegetable and legume consumption) faced a 9% lower risk of developing COVID-19 and a 41% lower risk of developing severe symptoms. Similarly, a demographic study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine indicated that adults who reported exercising regularly had a lower risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
The statistics are clear: While masking and vaccines are recommended, another way to protect yourself from COVID-19 may be making those lifestyle changes you’ve always wanted to. But how do you make those resolutions stick? We reached out to some fitness and diet experts in the area. Here’s their advice.
Scott Held is an exercise physiologist at The Great Body Company. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from West Virginia University and has 20-plus years of experience in personal and team training.
“I would just make sure that they try and keep the commitment,” Held said. “Coming consistently and having some realistic goals. Everybody wants that quick result — they start working out, and after a week they don’t have that body yet, so they get discouraged. Just realize that it’s gonna be a journey. Don’t expect immediate results. It’s going to be gradual, and if it’s gradual, it’s more likely to stick. If it comes on really quick, it’ll probably be gone really quick.”
“Having a personal trainer is really helpful, because it also helps with accountability,” Held added. “If you have so much time in a day, you want to make sure that what you’re doing is the most time efficient. And a personal trainer is going to make sure that when you’re coming in you’re checking in with that person. You’re going to be more apt to stick to it. I would call or look on the websites. I would call the fitness center where you’re interested, and I would learn more about the trainer. I would want to know more about their credentials and how long they’ve been doing it. See if there are any testimonials before you start.”
Monique Richard is a registered dietitian and nutritionist and yoga teacher.
She has a master’s degree in clinical nutrition and has owned her own practice, Nutrition-In-Sight, for seven years.
“Small steps yield big changes. So starting small with something like drinking more water. Making that a SMART goal … small, measurable — spelling the acronym out,” Richard said. “Also, looking at your support system. Is there someone that can hold you accountable to that specific goal? Is your environment supportive of your changes?
“A lot of times, a professional is either going to reaffirm a change that they want to make or put something in front of them that they didn’t realize before. I always say that everyone can benefit from seeing a registered dietitian for the most part, because there’s so much people think they know that’s not always accurate.”
Clients interested in booking with Richard can go to eatrightrx.com and fill out an interest form. Her practice is based in Johnson City.
When Nick Childress was 20 years old, he weighed 300 pounds. With diet and exercise, he lost 140 pounds and has spent the past 20 years exploring fitness and nutrition. Five years ago, he became a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer and has been helping people reach their fitness goals ever since. Nick also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
“Are you mentally ready to change? If so, you have to plan,” Childress advises. “Excitement and determination wane. Make a plan. Stick to it even when you don’t feel like it, and you’ll form a habit that makes it easier over time. For losing weight, plan everything that goes into your mouth — breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. If you eat outside this plan because you were too tired to cook, got stuck running errands all day, or went to a party, it’s still your fault.
“Plan how to deal with logistics, surprises, emotional issues and family dynamics that push you to eat badly. Own everything. Schedule your workouts in your calendar. Treat each one like a job interview: Be on time, ready, focused and do not miss it unless you’re sick or have a family emergency.
“A good plan means realistic goals, effective meal planning, and a progressive and periodized training program. If your only knowledge of diet and exercise are from your high school gym class, Instagram or Men’s Health, you’re setting yourself up for failure. A couple months with a knowledgeable personal trainer and/or nutritionist will save you years of wasted effort. Fitness is a journey. Get a map so you end up where you want to go.”
Childress offers meal planning and personal training in a private gym. For more information visit www.privategymtraining.com.