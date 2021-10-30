KINGSPORT — Not only are the typical grisly ghouls and mischievous specters going to be celebrated on All Hallow's Eve. St. Matthew United Methodist Church plans to honor the community's own furry little monsters who have invaded our homes and hearts with a Blessing of the Animals.
The church, located at 2505 Nathan St., will host the event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Everyone, whether born with two legs or four, is invited.
"Our St. Matthew family is eager to provide a common space, snacks, and blessings for everyone to come and enjoy," said Kathy Wust, a member of the church.
The animals are, of course, the prestigious guests, and they will be offered a slew of treats upon arrival that will be sure to keep their tails wagging until Thanksgiving, when they can sink their teeth into some tender leftovers.
However, the St. Matthew family won't turn a blind eye to the humans in attendance.
The event will feature a mouth-watering display of ooey-gooey s'mores, popcorn drizzled in melted butter, sparkling refreshments that'll quench any thirst, and much more.
Most important, the celebration is meant to emphasize joining in communal fellowship, sharing togetherness and greeting new people.
The fluctuating shades of foliage, from emerald green to rustic reds and yellows, will provide an idyllic backdrop for the event.
"Everyone loves Halloween, but there are many who don't have children," Pastor Melissa Malcolm said. "This is a way all people and animals can receive a blessing of being part of our community in a fun and safe way. That is what we want to facilitate at St. Matthew United Methodist Church."