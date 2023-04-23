ROGERSVILLE — Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Spring Vendors Market, which will feature a variety of sellers, a meet and greet with a local author, a basket weaving demonstration, and many other activities.
What are the times?
The Spring Vendor Market will take place on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature vendors including Eva Gott Art, Freebird Wire Designs Jewelry, Pam’s Woodshop, Littlins’ Children’s Boutique, Mowdy’s Fruit Butters, Meredith Images, and Bonnie’s Kitchen Essentials.
Local author Nancy Bell, who wrote “Clinch Mountain Girls: 24 Women Grow Veggies, Animals, and a Community,” will be on hand to meet with attendees and sign copies of her book.
Local artisan Patsy Mauk will demonstrate the art of basket weaving and will also have baskets available for sale.
Kathy Castleman of Trail’s End Flower Farm from Greenville will bring fresh cut flowers to make personalized bouquets, various floral products and fragrances.
Farmhouse in the Valley owner Tammy Kunsleman said her business offers a lot to local residents.
“The Farmhouse has evolved into a place for the community and surrounding areas to gather for unique shopping experiences, arts and crafts, food and cooking classes, private parties and celebrations, scheduled events, and comedy dinners,” Kunselman said. “All events and class offerings are posted on our main Facebook page, Farmhouse in the Valley.”
The event will also feature the food truck Taco 51 and Miss Bea’s Classics and Deserts, who will both have lunch items available for purchase.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located at 573 Carters Valley Loop Road in Rogersville.
