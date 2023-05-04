Springtime for many means increased time outdoors — especially with our dogs. While it’s always great for our dogs to enjoy the outdoors, doing so increases their exposure to a variety of pests, viruses and disease that can lead to illness, serious health problems or even death. Just like with people, preventative health care can make a big difference and help keep pets healthy.
Spring is the perfect time to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian for a checkup.
Your veterinarian should be your partner in helping your pet live its best life. Your veterinarian understands your pet’s health and is aware of what risks your pet is likely to encounter based on where you live and your pet’s lifestyle.
They will also know if there are preventative measures you should be taking (such as vaccinations, pest control, etc.) to keep your pet healthy during the warm weather months. The American Kennel Club’s chief veterinary officer, Dr. Jerry Klein, offers the following tips for a successful spring checkup for your pup.
— Vaccinations. Vaccinations are an important part of all dogs’ health and wellness plans. Dogs get a series of vaccines starting at puppyhood and then receive their appropriate booster.
According to the American Animal Hospital Association, all dogs need their “core” vaccines. Core vaccines are those vaccines that protect against common and contagious diseases that are prevalent throughout the country which can put dogs at risk every day. Core vaccines are the DAPP vaccine (which includes the canine distemper, canine adenovirus, canine parainfluenza, and canine parvovirus vaccines) and the rabies vaccine.
In addition to these core vaccines, a veterinarian may reclassify a noncore vaccine (sometimes termed “lifestyle” vaccine) as a core depending on your dog’s age, lifestyle and the geography of where you and your dog live or play. These are vaccines like bordetella vaccine, canine influenza virus vaccine, and the Lyme disease vaccine.
If your pet is social — goes to dog parks, doggie day care, groomers, etc. — the facility may also require your pet to have some additional noncore vaccines like those listed above. These are for the protection not only of your dog, but of the other animals and people at the facility.
— Heartworm prevention. Your veterinarian will want to check your dog for heartworm disease and will likely recommend heartworm preventatives for your dog. Just one bite from an infected mosquito could give your dog heartworm disease. Heartworm disease can be difficult and expensive to treat, not to mention hard on your dog. Prevention is easy. Today, there are a variety of options for your pet to prevent heartworm disease. Talk with your veterinarian to determine the method that will work best for you and your pet. It is also the time to discuss flea and tick preventatives for your dog.
— No surprises. Spring is a perfect time for your veterinarian to discover any problems or conditions that you might be unaware of or to inquire about a problem that you had meant to ask about sooner.
Sometimes, subtle or not-so-subtle things occur over the winter months: a little (or a lot) weight gain or loss, a hidden ear infection, impacted anal sacks, overlooked dental disease, a new lump or growth that needs to be checked out or even something as serious as the development of a heart murmur.