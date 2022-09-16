US-NEWS-CALIF-GOAT-YOGA-OC

A baby goat uses Aurelio Osorio’s back as a springboard during Yin Yoga class at Goods and Goats in San Juan Capistrano. Goat yoga has become popular at the farm.

 Mindy Schauer/Orange County Register/SCNG/TNS

They’ll violate your personal space. They’ll kiss your face. They’ll pull your hair and try to eat it off your head. They’ll walk all over you if you let them.

But like most kids, they are a blissful gift, said self-professed goat mom Lani Jones. She and her husband, James, have operated the Goods and Goats Market in San Juan Capistrano, California, for the past five years, where their one-acre farm and yoga studio have become a hit.

