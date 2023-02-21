N1404P49004C

Be sure to start the socialization process off slowly. Expose your puppy to different people, places and things every day.

 Metro Creative Connection

One important aspect of responsible dog ownership is ensuring your dog is comfortable and well-behaved around others. Socializing your puppy is crucial and should begin early on, as it sets your dog up to feel confident and happy throughout her life.

The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for owners when socializing their puppies.

