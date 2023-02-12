GSMR Trip[

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad on Saturday, May 20.

 Contributed

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad on Saturday, May 20. Participants can enjoy the beauty of the spring season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.

The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.