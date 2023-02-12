The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad on Saturday, May 20. Participants can enjoy the beauty of the spring season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.
The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges.
The scenic rail excursion travels from the historic depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains, and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
Passengers ride in comfort in first class, crown class, tourist coach or open air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars. There are restrooms throughout the train.
First class cars are climate-controlled and feature large windows and lounge car seating.
Crown class cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort.
Tourist coach class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh air viewing.
Open air coach cars are great for picture taking and experiencing the ride and scenery.
Passengers may ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. Free parking is provided in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bryson City.
First class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. No passengers under age 21.
Crown class ticket price is $110 for adults and $87 for children 2-12.
Tourist coach or open air coach class ticket price is $94 for adults and $77 for children.
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children’s activity center.
First class tickets include a meal. Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order and will be available track-side for pickup before boarding
The Concessions Car will offer sandwiches, drinks and chips, and snacks will be available for purchase on board. A small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food with you