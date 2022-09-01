FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Smash burger and coleslaw with salsa. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Smash burgers are all the rage. They’re ground beef rolled into balls, and smashed with a burger press into thin patties.

This creates a large surface for extra browning and flavor. The thin patties cook in 3 to 4 minutes.

