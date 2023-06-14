TF235960

Visit a dermatologist to get a full-body skin exam. A qualified doctor can identify moles or other skin abnormalities that may prove problematic.

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers around the world. No one is immune to skin cancer, although those with lighter skin colors are at higher risk.

Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. Melanoma develops in the cells that produce melanin. While the exact causes of melanoma aren’t entirely clear, exposure to ultraviolet radiation greatly increases risk.

