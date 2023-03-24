Caring Workplaces
KINGSPORT— Six Rivers Media, the owner of six newspapers in East Tennessee, has become certified through Caring Workplaces, an initiative that helps create recovery- friendly workspaces and provides employers with free resources, training and tools to help its employees.

Caring Workplaces is funded by a United States Department of Labor grant and is run through the First Tennessee Development District.

For more information about Caring Workplaces, visit its website, caringworkplaces.org or contact them by email at caringworkplaces@ftdd.org.

