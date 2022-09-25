N1611P38010C

Flu season most often peaks in February. But this year’s season could start early if it follows the pattern seen elsewhere in the world. So a delay in taking the shot could catch people unprepared.

 Metro Creative Connection

The flu shot is as familiar an October ritual as football, foliage and Halloween.

But health officials are urging Americans to get the new flu shot and COVID booster at the same time — the sooner, the better.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video