Haley Porter, a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Shoemaker Elementary School, sits on Santa’s helper Phillip Lane’s lap at the first Scott County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop held on Saturday at the Gate City Middle School cafeteria. More than 160 pre-schoolers to high school students attended the event, which provided the students and their families a free meal and the youth presents, including toys as well as clothing and other items with a total estimated worth of $30,000 to $50,000.
Scott County Sheriff's Offices deputies and other personnel help youth shop at the Shop with a Cop event held Saturday at Gate City Middle School. More than 160 youth got gifts, and they and their families were fed a free meal.
Dereck Hughes carries a bean bag chair for his brother, Dillon on the left, at the Shop with a Cop event Saturday by the Scott County Sheriff's Office at Gate City Middle School. It served more than 160 youth with an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 worth of items and food with the help of monetary donations, item and food donations and prices cuts for purchased items.
GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.
“I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Sheriff Jeff Edds, Capt. Clint Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Robin Johnson, said it was also the first time the sheriff’s office has done such an extensive program for children at Christmas.
During the event, each pre-schooler and elementary student got to spend $50 in deputy dollars to get everything from fishing rods to toy fire trucks, dolls, bean bag chairs and stuffed animals. Some of the children got a lessen in counting money and getting change from deputies.
Dereck Hughes carried a bean bag picked out by his brother, Dillon, while seventh-grader Zayden Dayton of Nickelsville Elementary got a stuffed unicorn, and Elizabeth Antonio of the same school and grade picked a stuffed Minnie Mouse.
Santa’s helper was Phillip Lane, while Earl Hass was the elf.
Robin Johnson, a volunteer, said more than $12,000 in monetary donations, coupled with donations and price cuts from businesses, made possible the giving away of $30,000 to $50,000 of items and food.
“Maybe next year we can do something a little bit bigger and maybe better,” Edds told the group. Capt. Johnson said the children were chosen through school counselors and school resource officers.
Robin Johnson said G&J Pallet Sales of Weber City was a diamond sponsor, VFP Inc. of Duffield and R2G Enterprises of Kingsport platinum sponsors, Humphrey’s Enterprises of Norton a gold sponsor and Mann Farms of Fort Blackmore a bronze sponsor.
Other sponsors were Dominion Power of Richmond and St. Paul, Photo Genius of Gate City, Courtesy Chevrolet of Kingsport, Food Lion of Gate City, Food City of Gate City, Scott County Telephone Cooperative of Gate City, Holston Medical Group of Southwest Virginia and the Tri-Cities, Todd and Holly Williams of Lenoir, Tennessee, Fairway Ford of Kingsport, Walmart of Kingsport on Stone Drive, Target of Kingsport, David Templeton, Hammers Online Discount Store, J&T Pallet Store and TruBlu Tactical of Johnson City.