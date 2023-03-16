FOOD-HDY-STPATRICKS-KRISPY-KREME-MCT

Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day 'Good as Gold' Doughnuts. 

 Krispy Kreme Donuts/TNS

It’s that time of year where everyone is seeing green. And like clockwork Krispy Kreme is getting in on the action.

The doughnut chain announced last week the release of four new “gold-themed” doughnuts and the return of its green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, with a chance to get one for free.

