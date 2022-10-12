The Scott County Rotary Club is sponsoring the “Service Above Self” literacy project for fourth-grade students.
The project is funded in part by a matching grant from Rotary District 7570. Pal’s in Gate City also donated certificates valued at $1,000 to support the project.
The project is designed to enhance the literacy of fourth-grade students in Scott County and promote and reinforce the link between students’ classroom learning and community service activities.
This project provides opportunities for students to understand how they can contribute to their communities and make a difference. Fourth-grade students will practice “Service Above Self” at their schools, homes and community, and they will learn when they do something for others, they create friendships and feel good about themselves and others, and everyone benefits.
The project targets fourth-graders — approximately 280 students in 15 classrooms — in Scott County schools. Participating schools are Duffield Primary, Dungannon Elementary, Hilton Elementary, Nickelsville Elementary, Shoemaker Elementary, Weber City Elementary, Yuma Elementary and Gate City Christian School.
Rotarians will introduce “Service Above Self” through a storytime experience that will enhance grade-level literacy skills and reinforce the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”
In the book “Becky and Lin’s Apple Orchard Park,” author and illustrator Andrew J. Shoup uses the Rotary motto as the story’s characters take on a major community project.
Inspired by their example, others in the community come together to help to create something wonderful and beneficial for everyone.
Rotary members are visiting classrooms and providing each student with a storybook, activity book, bookmark, colored pencils and a classroom poster. Students are encouraged to participate in activities supporting the theme and share the storybook with family and friends.
Students will apply the in-class learning by completing individual “Service Above Self” deeds and a class “Service Above Self” project.
Students report their individual “Service Above Self” deeds, documenting them on index cards and placing them in the “Service Above Self” box (located in each classroom) for drawings of gift cards.
Students will share their good deeds with Rotarians during their last visit to the class. During this visit, Rotarians will draw “good deed cards” from the “Service Above Self” box and recognize the winners with $10 Pal’s certificates.
In addition, all students who participate in the project will receive a certificate of participation and a $10 gift card.
“Rotary clubs all over the world are taking action in their communities to enhance basic education and literacy, Rotary’s area of focus for September,” said Roger Lane, club president. “Every community has different needs and different service opportunities. Our club is pleased to provide a Service Above Self literacy project for all fourth-grade students in Scott County. The activities in this project reinforce the students’ classroom learning and encourage them to practice service above self deeds for others. In their efforts to put ‘service above self,’ they learn that even the small steps they take can have an impact in changing the lives of others.”