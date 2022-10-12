The Scott County Rotary Club is sponsoring the “Service Above Self” literacy project for fourth-grade students.

The project is funded in part by a matching grant from Rotary District 7570. Pal’s in Gate City also donated certificates valued at $1,000 to support the project.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video