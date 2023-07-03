GATE CITY — As the Rotary Club’s year comes to a close, so does the term of Scott County Rotary President Roger Lane. During the club’s latest meeting, members reflected on the past year.

Rotary Area 13 Gov. Milton Carter recognized Lane for his contributions throughout the year and honored him with a President’s Award of Excellence certificate and gift from the club for his leadership and dedication.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you