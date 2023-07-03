The Scott County Rotary Club has named its 2023-2024 officers and directors. Pictured from left to right are Jim Addington, Jennifer Meade, Cindy Coates (club communications officer), Andrew Medukas, Mike Carrico, Tucker Barker (president-elect), Area Gov. Milton Carter, Chris Edwards (treasurer), Roger Lane (former president), Wayne McClelland (president nominee), Rick Miller (president) and Earline Lane (secretary). Not pictured are Becky Riggs, Madre Forsha and Rebecca Scott.
The Scott County Rotary Club has named its 2023-2024 officers and directors. Pictured from left to right are Jim Addington, Jennifer Meade, Cindy Coates (club communications officer), Andrew Medukas, Mike Carrico, Tucker Barker (president-elect), Area Gov. Milton Carter, Chris Edwards (treasurer), Roger Lane (former president), Wayne McClelland (president nominee), Rick Miller (president) and Earline Lane (secretary). Not pictured are Becky Riggs, Madre Forsha and Rebecca Scott.
Contributed
Roger Lane passes gavel to Rick Miller, the new president.
Contributed
Area Gov. Milton Carter presents Roger Lane with the President’s Award of Excellence certificate and gift.
GATE CITY — As the Rotary Club’s year comes to a close, so does the term of Scott County Rotary President Roger Lane. During the club’s latest meeting, members reflected on the past year.
Rotary Area 13 Gov. Milton Carter recognized Lane for his contributions throughout the year and honored him with a President’s Award of Excellence certificate and gift from the club for his leadership and dedication.
“I am honored to have served as the president of Scott County Rotary,” said Lane. “We have accomplished much more than we thought possible by working together as a club. I want to express my gratitude to our members for their unwavering commitment and effort in successfully completing our projects.”
Carter inducted Rick Miller as the 2023-2024 Rotary president, as well as other club officers. The club currently has 26 members; three new members joined the club in the past year. The new year for the club will start on July 1.
“We are so proud of the work accomplished last year under Roger, and I am looking forward to what we can do this year,” Miller said. “It is amazing what impact a small club can have both in our community and around the world. I encourage others who might be interested in joining us to please come visit on Tuesday mornings.”
The Scott County Rotary Club completed several projects, including awarding three scholarships totaling $3,000 to graduating seniors at local high schools. Their Shoe Fund Drive Project raised funds to provide over 525 students with shoes and other needs throughout the year. Internationally, the club donated three wells for villages in Malawi, directly benefiting 13,000 villagers and providing food for almost 700 orphans and elderly villagers.
“Our community has played an essential role in enabling us to achieve our goals, and for that, we are deeply grateful,” Lane said. “I would like to thank everyone who supports our club and the valuable work we carry out for the betterment of our community.”