The Scott County Rotary Club is looking to complete the 33rd year of its shoes for students program. Shown here are club members (left to right) Jim Addington, Andrew Medukas, Club President Roger Lane, Shoe Fund Chairman Madre Forsha, Chris Edwards, Susan Henderson, Rick Miller and Chris Kimbler. (Not pictured Earline Lane)
GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club, chartered in 1988, will complete its 33rd year of gifting shoes to students of Scott County this year.
The tradition was created in 1989, when members of the club began collecting change to buy new shoes for local students. The effort proved a roaring success, with enough money raised to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for needy schoolchildren around Christmastime.
Afterward, the club decided to continue the project, but on a larger scale with outside donations, and the rest is history.
Almost every year since, the organization’s fundraising goal has increased. And for the past 32 years, club members have provided thousands of pairs of shoes and socks to county students. The club’s goal this year is $25,000.
“Our fundraising efforts will continue for the next few months, with shoe delivery scheduled before the Christmas break in December,” said Madre Forsha, chairman of the Shoe Fund Drive. “There are many families in our area experiencing economic hardship, and we feel the help we can provide these families will be important now more than ever.”
To identify the needs of the students, club members meet with school officials and then partner with Rack Room Shoes in Bristol, Tennessee. Members then distribute the shoes and socks to the schools, where they are placed into the hands of the students who need them most.
“This fundraiser would not be successful without the tremendous support from the community,” Forsha said. “We are always humbled by the generosity shown by our area year after year.”
Forsha also extends a special “thank you” to the Scott County school system’s teachers and administrators, Rack Room Shoes and Lamar Signs.
“We are fortunate to be a part of a community of individuals, churches, organizations, and businesses who come together and contribute to a worthwhile project that supports our youth,” Rotary Club President Roger Lane said.
Tax-deductible donations can be made through the organization’s Facebook page or mailed to Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia, Children’s Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251.
For more information about the project, contact any club member, send a message through the club’s Facebook page, or email scottcountyrotary@gmail.com.