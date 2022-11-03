Scott County Rotary Club Group Photo

The Scott County Rotary Club is looking to complete the 33rd year of its shoes for students program. Shown here are club members (left to right) Jim Addington, Andrew Medukas, Club President Roger Lane, Shoe Fund Chairman Madre Forsha, Chris Edwards, Susan Henderson, Rick Miller and Chris Kimbler. (Not pictured Earline Lane)

 Contributed

GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club, chartered in 1988, will complete its 33rd year of gifting shoes to students of Scott County this year.

The tradition was created in 1989, when members of the club began collecting change to buy new shoes for local students. The effort proved a roaring success, with enough money raised to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for needy schoolchildren around Christmastime.

For more information about the project, contact any club member, send a message through the club’s Facebook page, or email scottcountyrotary@gmail.com.