WEBER CITY — Jane Baker, a fifth grade math teacher, soon will enter her 20th year in the profession and mark nearly a decade teaching at Weber City Elementary School.
Baker is a Gate City High School alum, and she eventually went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Virginia Tech.
She started off teaching in Scott County for a year, but then later moved to Ohio for three years after her husband received a job there. Her teaching journey has taken her to Maryland and Texas as well. The only time Baker took a break from teaching was when she had her twins.
“It’s a great community,” said Baker. “With Weber City, everybody is so supportive, so that makes my job easier to have a supportive community there. The parents are great at supporting the school there. A lot of the other schools I’ve taught out in the other states were really big. We get to know each other better in the community with a smaller school.”
Her favorite part about teaching is the students she gets to work with every day. She anticipates having a class size of about 18 this school year.
“I do it for the kids, seeing the growth that they have every year is just amazing,” Baker said. “I know growing up math wasn’t my favorite subject, and I know a lot of students struggle with math. I hope when they come to my classroom that they fall in love with math, too, and learn to love it.”
While classes start for students on Aug. 15, Baker said she has spent the summer preparing her classroom, developing lesson plans and attending professional development seminars. She hopes to make a difference in students’ lives during the pivotal point in their education.
“I really enjoy helping students,” said Baker. “I hope to make a positive impact that they can look back at their fifth grade year and have positive memories and that helped with their future success.”
Baker said Weber City Elementary School this school year will have a parent teacher organization, which is not something the school has had in the time she has been there. It will allow parents to be actively involved in the school and allow for more involvement from the community.
She mentioned how moving from school to school has taught her to adapt to new learning environments. Her best advice for new teachers is to learn from experienced teachers as much as possible and seek support when you need it.
“Seek out the veteran teachers, observe as much as you can,” Baker said. “That’s one of the great ways that I learned was being able to go into other teachers’ classrooms and see what they’re doing, get some ideas, take that and make it fit how I would like to teach. Just be open to new ideas and take care of yourself.”
Before Baker can get back to teaching students about decimals, fractions and angles, she hopes students are at least excited to see their friends and teachers this year.
“I know it’s hard coming from summer to want to go back, but I hope that they’re excited to come back and see their friends and meet their new teachers at their schools,” said Baker. “I hope that whoever their teacher is will continue to instill that love of school and they want to come there.”
Weber City Elementary School is one of seven elementary schools in Scott County. For more information about Weber City Elementary School, visit https://wce.scottschools.com/.