Lee Rumble

Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss ‘Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape’ on Thursday in Johnson City.

 Contributed/SAPS

JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss “Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program.

Rumble will speak on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Highway 354) in Johnson City. The program is free and open to the public. To learn more, call (423) 348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com or visit http://saps.us/.

