JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss “Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program.
Rumble will speak on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Highway 354) in Johnson City. The program is free and open to the public. To learn more, call (423) 348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com or visit http://saps.us/.
Rumble will discuss why we love trees, the benefits of our urban landscapes, initial considerations to make prior to planting, the best time of year to plant, and how to select the best plant material from your local garden center. From there, the talk will segue into the landscape and expand on proper planting and general maintenance practices that should be implemented in those first few critical years after planting your new nursery stock.
As a Tennessee native originally from Nashville, Rumble has always considered East Tennessee to be his “forever home.” He received his International Society of Arboriculture Arborist Certification in May 2010 after nearly a decade in the arboricultural industry. The milestone became the inspiration for his future educational endeavors. Immediately thereafter, he began following his passions and by 2019 had completed an A.S. in horticulture, a B.S. in plant and soil science, and a M.S. in botany — even conducting his master’s research in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Rumble’s close working relationship with the public prior to his schooling, along with his desire to educate others, is precisely what led him to UT Extension. After graduation, he immediately sought out to find a role that would allow him to continue to be both a lifelong learner and an educator in East Tennessee.
Rumble works closely with commercial landscapers, arborists, and the residents of Knox County in order to promote the proper management and care of urban and rural landscapes. In his spare time, Rumble can be found somewhere among the trees. Most commonly, this means backpacking in the Smokies, mountain biking, or even in a climbing saddle high up in the treetops.