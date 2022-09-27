Santa and his helpers distribute gifts from the back of the Santa Train in Dungannon in this file photo. This year’s gift distribution will look much different. Santa won’t be riding the rails, but gifts will be distributed at four Food City stores.
Santa and his helpers distribute gifts from the back of the Santa Train in Dungannon in this file photo. This year’s gift distribution will look much different. Santa won’t be riding the rails, but gifts will be distributed at four Food City stores.
Ned Jilton II — njilton@timesnews.net
It’s crowds like this Santa Train sponsors don’t want to cause, leading to a modified version for 78th annual event.
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19.
Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that they would hold a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
However, an announcement was made via social media on Tuesday that the Santa Train will return to the tracks in November.
“The Santa Train is an important tradition, and running the train on its 80th anniversary and beyond was always our hope,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX. “We can’t wait to see everyone along the route this year.”
According to the post, the decision was made possible by feedback, community support and positive developments regarding staffing.
The Santa Train travels a 110-mile route from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport.
Tucker said the company plans to use the Santa Train as a blueprint for other holiday trains.
“Going forward, our plan is to continue the event in Appalachia,” Tucker said. “The Santa Train means so much to so many, from the community to our employees. Our hope is to use the Santa Train tradition as a blueprint for community events and holiday trains in other parts of our network as well.”
Traditionally, the Santa Train makes 14 stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee, distributing more than 15 tons of clothing, food, candy, toys and gifts to thousands of people.