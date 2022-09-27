KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19.

Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that they would hold a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video