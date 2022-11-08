featured Santa Train releases travel route for its 80th year By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Nov 8, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Santa distributes gifts from the back of the Santa Train in Dungannon in this file photo. Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News In this file photo, Santa distributes gifts to the crowd during a stop along his trek from Kentucky to Kingsport. J.H. Osborne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Santa Train released the route schedule for its 80th year and first year back after two years of drive-thru events.The train, which will make its run on Nov. 19, will make 14 stops in total, with three stops scheduled in Kentucky, 10 stops in Virginia and one stop in Tennessee.The train will also host its annual train packing party on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Food City on Eastman Road at 5 p.m.To see the official train route, please visit the Santa Train Facebook page.ScheduleKentucky• Shelby 6 a.m.• Marrowbone 6:20 a.m.• Elkhorn City 7:05 a.m.Virginia• Toms Bottom 7:45 a.m. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports • Haysi 8:07 a.m.• Clinchco 8:40 a.m.• Fremont 9:08 a.m.• Dante 10:08 a.m.• St. Paul 10:53 a.m.• Dungannon 12:03 p.m.• Fort Blackmore 12:48 p.m.• Kermit 1:48 p.m.• Waycross 2:20 p.m.Tennessee• Kingsport 3 p.m.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Route Santa Train Train Railway Transports Internet Schedule Stop Facebook Total Linguistics Tennessee Page Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR