When shoveling it’s best to push the snow instead of hoisting and dumping it, which can be a big workout on your heart.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Winter brings snow, cold and ice that can create hazardous conditions leading to serious injury. Dr. Sue Cullinan, a Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician, discusses some of the most common winter-related injuries that she sees and offers tips on how to keep you and your family safe.

The winter months can keep emergency departments busy.

