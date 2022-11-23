ROGERSVILLE — The Rural Health Services Consortium has donated office furniture and medical equipment to the Hawkins County School System. The donated items will be given to the nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools.

Rural Health Services Consortium CEO Linda Buck and Hawkins County District 2 Commissioner Tom Kern, who is also an RHSC employee, arranged the donation.

