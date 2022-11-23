ROGERSVILLE — The Rural Health Services Consortium has donated office furniture and medical equipment to the Hawkins County School System. The donated items will be given to the nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools.
Rural Health Services Consortium CEO Linda Buck and Hawkins County District 2 Commissioner Tom Kern, who is also an RHSC employee, arranged the donation.
Kern said Rural Health realized it had some excess equipment it needed to get rid of, and there was no better place for it to go than to the school system.
The donation consisted of items such as exam tables, office chairs and desks.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the donation would be beneficial to the career and technical education nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer. The donation will allow students to get more hands-on learning experience.
“We’ve got thriving nursing programs,” Hixson said. “We’re trying to grow CTE left and right, but our nursing has got waiting lists most of the time, along with cosmetology. So with the nursing programs, these furniture items and exam tables and everything else is going to create additional opportunities for our students to have hands-on learning.”
The school system will arrange pickup of the equipment within the coming weeks and then distribute it to the schools.