Jack and Kathy McClanahan of Big Stone Gap turned their seasonal hay bale display across from Union High School into Rudolph the Red-Nosed hay bale this holiday season.
centerpiece
Rudolph the Red-Nosed hay bale
- MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
-
- Updated
Mike Still
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today