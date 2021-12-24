Rudolph the Red-Nosed hay bale

Jack and Kathy McClanahan of Big Stone Gap turned their seasonal hay bale display across from Union High School into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Hay Bale this holiday season.

 Mike Still — mstill@TimesNews.net

