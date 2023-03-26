UNICOI — Unicoi resident Ruby Queen has experienced a lot in the past 100 years, and that’s definitely a reason to celebrate.
On March 12, Queen entered Southside Freewill Baptist Church to a choir of her friends and family singing “Happy Birthday,” which Queen said left her speechless.
“It was a big surprise. I never thought about anything like that,” she said. “When I walked in that church fellowship hall and that place was packed, I didn’t know what to think. It just tore me all to pieces.”
Those closest to Queen said that she deserved to have every bit of recognition and love that was showered on her for her birthday — and the other 364 days of the year as well.
“My family moved back to Erwin in the late ’70s and bought a house beside Ruby Ledford and her husband. I was about 9 at the time. Ruby made all the Unicoi County High School band uniforms and the cheerleader uniforms,” said longtime neighbor and friend Cheryl Wright. “I was a high school cheerleader and she made mine. She also altered hundreds of dance costumes, made wedding dresses, and curtains — as well as crocheting and making pottery.”
Queen lived on her own until two years ago when she moved in with her grandson, Amos, and his wife, Pam. But Queen said she had always been independent. In fact, she began getting up and making her own breakfast when she was only 8 years old.
“That’s the hardest thing for me to do is depend on someone else. I’ve always waited on myself and everybody else,” Queen said. “I was just born and raised to work.”
Queen said she did try going to school when she was younger, but her independence always held strong within her.
“I got through grammar school and started high school. I got the mumps and had to miss school shortly after starting high school. After that, I never did like to go to school,” she said. “I went through grammar school and never missed a day.”
In 1938, Stein-Way Clothing Company came to Erwin and in 1939, Queen walked into the business and got a job as a seamstress.
“When school started, I quit working and went back to school. But I had been working and getting money and I wanted to do that instead. I think I stayed a month back in school before quitting and going back to work,” she said. “My first paycheck that I drew was for a solid month and I got $7.25 — I thought I was flying! But you had to work two weeks for free as practice.”
After marrying her husband, Dorsie, in 1940, Queen got a job in a clothing store in Virginia while Dorsie worked a government job.
“Afterward, he left up there and came back to Erwin. We were both raised in Erwin,” she said. “I stayed in Virginia and worked while he came back down here and bought a grocery store — Ledford’s Grocery on the Asheville Highway,” Queen explained. “He came back and got me and we came back down here and went in the grocery business. We stayed there until 1967 when we went broke.”
Over the years, Queen and her husband traveled — and became parents to two sons, Amos Conway and Lattie Lynn.
“I’ve done so many things in my 100 years, it’s hard to tell everything. But it’s been a good life. I’ve been blessed with people who are so good to me.”
Queen said she doesn’t know why the Lord has left her here all these years, but there must be a reason. “I just try my best to stand up to whatever it is,” she said. “I try to honor Daddy and Mama.”
With her 105th birthday just around the corner now, Queen said she is already planning the party.
“Ruby is incredible,” Wright said. “Always so stylish, made her own dresses for church and they always had a matching coat and broach to match. She’s precious.”