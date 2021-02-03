GATE CITY — The Scott County Ministerial Association Food Pantry is starting off the year with some new equipment, thanks to the Rotary Club of Scott County.
The club recently purchased a trainer, Chromebooks and lighting for the food pantry, which is located in Gate City. Called Filling the GAP (Growth, Automation, Productivity), the project was supported by Rotary District 7570.
Continued support
Madre Forsha, president of the Rotary Club of Scott County, said the club first worked with the food pantry early last year, at the start of the pandemic. The club awarded funds to the food pantry, which helped it meet the increased need for meals in the community.
“During the project … we learned of additional needs that the food pantry had. We were able to secure a second district grant, and along with a donation from our local club, we are very pleased to provide additional help,” Forsha said. “This latest project includes a purchase of a commercial trailer for food transport needs, new lighting to improve their facility, and Chromebooks to allow the staff to automate their required record keeping. Once again, we are proud to partner with this wonderful organization.”
The budget for the project was $7,502, with the Rotary Club of Scott County contributing $3,751 and District 7570 contributing $3,751. Due to some savings in purchasing items, the club had $140 left in its budget; this amount was awarded to the food pantry to help with purchasing food items.
Trailer
The new trailer will allow the food pantry to access a better selection and a greater variety of food options. In addition to food donations from the community, the food pantry partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia and Appalachian Harvest, a rural food hub that works with local farmers helping them get produce to market.
Feeding Southwest Virginia charges a fee to deliver food once per month to the food pantry; this means that the selections, varieties and quantities of food are often limited to what is in stock at the time of delivery. With the trailer, the food pantry will be able to pick up food from Feeding Southwest Virginia as often as weekly, which will allow for better selection, larger quantities and a greater variety of food items.
If a grocery store rejects produce from Appalachian Harvest, the food is available for the food pantry. However, it must be picked up within a limited time, as Appalachian Harvest does not have storage space to hold the produce. With the trailer, the food pantry will be able to pick up the food when a notification is received.
“Thanks to Rotary, we are able to go to Feeding Southwest Virginia and purchase good, shelf-stable food items for the community,” said Kevin Barnett, vice chairman of the SCMA. “We are able to go and make appointments and shop and transport produce and things from local growers. It is a huge benefit to be able to offer healthy, good, nourishing food to the community as they have needs. We have been so limited by not being able to transport what we could. The trailer has really come in handy.”
Chromebooks and lighting
Filling the GAP converted fluorescent fixtures to LED lighting at the food pantry site, which includes the office, lobby, sorting room, pantry, bathroom and warehouse spaces. In addition, the food pantry received two new Chromebooks for volunteers to use weekly to process intake for new families who request food, verify the information for established families, and document food pickup information.
Previously, many hours were spent each month capturing and calculating data manually, and volunteers contended with mounds of paperwork that took valuable time away from their goal of helping people. Now, the information will be stored electronically, retrieved easily and quickly verified.
“We are so pleased that we can automate our records for both our client intake and reporting,” said Maria Barnett, executive director of the SCMA Food Pantry. “We will no longer have to manually perform these daily and routine tasks. This alone will save our staff four days per month.”