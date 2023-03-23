KINGSPORT — As it approaches its 100th anniversary in November, Rotary Club of Kingsport has pursued a three-year project to recognize those who embody Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”
In 2021-22, the club recognized past heroes and provided the kiosk at the Veterans Memorial in Kingsport. This 2022-23 year, club President Deborah Mullins has campaigned to recognize “Everyday Heroes.”
There are many among us who quietly go about their endeavors without recognition, but go beyond the norm and provide exceptional service, empathy or other qualities that make them stand out to the people they serve on a daily basis. These Everyday Heroes demonstrate the values that Rotary holds true.
This year, the club has recognized several people for exemplifying these principles, including the following: Brad Perry, Fellowship of Christian Athletes area director for Kingsport and Sullivan County; the entire nursing staff at the Ballad Health Cancer Center; and Kim Oaks-Blair, school counselor at Kennedy Elementary. A complete display of all of those recognized can be found on the club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RotaryClubofKingsport.
The club was chartered in November 1923 and has sponsored numerous community service projects in Kingsport. The club’s Legacy Project is the clothes closet for Kingsport City Schools, providing appropriate clothing for students in need. In 2022, the club donated $4,500 to benefit homeless students in the KCS system. In the past nine years, the club has donated more than $40,000 to the clothes closet.