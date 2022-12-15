CHICAGO — Caroline Crispino's Chocolate Salted-Caramel Surprise Cookies took first place in the Chicago Tribune’s annual Holiday Cookie Contest.

“It’s a chocolate cookie dough with a Rolo inside topped with flaky salt, which just truly brings out the saltiness in the caramel,” said Crispino, when asked to describe her first-place cookies.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video