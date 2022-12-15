CHICAGO — Caroline Crispino's Chocolate Salted-Caramel Surprise Cookies took first place in the Chicago Tribune’s annual Holiday Cookie Contest.
“It’s a chocolate cookie dough with a Rolo inside topped with flaky salt, which just truly brings out the saltiness in the caramel,” said Crispino, when asked to describe her first-place cookies.
Crispino speaks from a decade of experience with her recipe, which began with early disaster.
“The caramel I had made hardened too much,” she said. “And I was Googling caramel substitutes quickly.” Her search came up with Rolos, the roll-shaped chocolates with caramel inside, and they worked.
She also changed the finishing touch from kosher salt to Maldon salt when she happened to have some on hand. The artisan sea salt has long been prized for snow-white flakes.
“I put that on top, and it was just so much better,” Crispino said. “When you can make it with Maldon salt, do it.”
The experienced baker and home cook has made variations of her recipe for years, and says anybody can bake it.
“The hardest part of this cookie is really unwrapping the 50,000 Rolos that you’ll want to use,” she added, laughing.
Crispino, 43, has been baking since she was young, and not just during the holidays. Her dad came home one hot summer day to find his young daughter baking chocolate chip cookies. “He looked at me and said, ‘It’s 90 degrees outside and you’re running a hot oven?’”
But baking and cooking runs in the family.
“I’m Italian,” Crispino said. “My great-grandmother came over from Italy.”
The great-granddaughter grew up with people making great meals for their family, but the holiday cookie holds a special importance.
“Making a holiday cookie that people like is important to me,” she added. “I just love sharing recipes and making great food for people.”
Both of her grandmothers made holiday sweets, which she loves to this day.
“My maternal grandmother made buckeyes, and candied orange slices dipped in chocolate during the holidays,” she said. (Buckeyes are the chocolate-dipped peanut butter fudge named for the nut they resemble.)
Her late paternal great-grandmother, who emigrated from Durazzano outside of Naples, made pizzelles, traditional waffle cookies, and an entire Italian cookie collection, which Crispino says rivals anything you can get in Italy today.
“Especially her pignoli cookies,” she said.
Which got the baker thinking about next year’s holiday cookie contest.
“Maybe I’ll sign up next year and send in my pignoli cookie recipe,” she said, with another laugh.
CHOCOLATE SALTED-CARAMEL SURPRISE COOKIES
Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes to chill
Bake time: 9 minutes
Yield: 44-50 cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup unsalted butter, softened (2 sticks)
2 eggs
2 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
50 Rolos, wrapping removed
1/2 cup granulated sugar
Kosher salt or flaky Maldron salt to finish at the end
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with pan liner or parchment paper.
2. Combine sugars, butter, vanilla and eggs in a bowl. Mix until blended well.
3. Add all dry ingredients separately. Mix well. Then add to wet ingredients. Mix well.
4. Cover bowl or remove dough and wrap with plastic wrap and chill for 25-40 minutes.
5. Remove dough and form golf-ball-sized spheres, approximately 1 tablespoon each.
6. Press unwrapped Rolo into the center of one ball and be sure to cover the Rolo by the dough.
7. Repeat for the rest of the dough balls. (Just barely cover the Rolo with dough, without excessive dough around the candy.)
8. Roll dough balls (with embedded Rolo) through sugar spread out on a plate to coat. Place on baking sheet and press each ball with the bottom of a mug, measuring cup or mason jar to flatten slightly at the center.
9. Sprinkle with kosher or Maldron salt in the center on the flattened part of the cookie.
10. Bake for 9-10 minutes. (If you prefer soft and gooey, check after 8 minutes to see how they look.)
11. Cool on cooling rack for a few minutes then watch the caramel ooze out of the center and enjoy. For extra holiday oomph, roll edges in sugar once more for a snow-like dusting.