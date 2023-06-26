Cars .jpg

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, left, and Rogersville Director of Public Safety Travis Fields stand beside four Ford sedan Police Interceptors that the Rogersville Police Department donated to the sheriff’s office.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Police Department has donated four police cars to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The donation was unanimously approved by the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its meeting on June 13. The RPD donated three 2014 Ford sedan Police Interceptors and one 2015 Ford sedan Police Interceptor.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you