Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, left, and Rogersville Director of Public Safety Travis Fields stand beside four Ford sedan Police Interceptors that the Rogersville Police Department donated to the sheriff’s office.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Police Department has donated four police cars to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
The donation was unanimously approved by the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its meeting on June 13. The RPD donated three 2014 Ford sedan Police Interceptors and one 2015 Ford sedan Police Interceptor.
Rogersville Public Safety Director Travis Fields said they have received lots of help from the HCSO in the past and wanted to pay it forward.
“As much as the sheriff’s office has helped us in the past,” Fields said, “whether it be the protests that we’ve had, our last officer-involved shooting we’ve had, they respond no questions asked, so it comes up to a lot of money that they extend to us for nothing.”
Fields delivered the cars to the HCSO on June 20. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said they are very appreciative.
“I deeply appreciate the four Patrol Vehicles donated to my office by the City of Rogersville and the Rogersville Police Department,” Lawson said. “With the great need for vehicles for my officers, these will certainly help until I am able to receive a new fleet. I am proud of the good working relationship we have with all the City Police Departments here in Hawkins County. Our partnership with Safety Director Travis Fields and the Rogersville Police Department has been a valuable asset to both agencies.”
Fields said he learned in talks with the HCSO that School Resource Officers will most likely use these cars.