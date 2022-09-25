Zinkand

Erik Zinkand, a Rogersville native, will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale.

ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician.

The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

