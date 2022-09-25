ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician.
The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
One of the members of the ship’s crew is Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Zinkand of Rogersville. Zinkand graduated from Central High School in 2016 and joined the Navy that same year.
Zinkand said the values he learned growing up in his hometown prepared him for his career in the armed forces.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to broaden my horizons,” Zinkand said. “My hometown helped me develop a strong work ethic and the value of being productive to get things done.”
Zinkand said that being part of the Navy means he contributes to the Navy’s national defense strategy.
“The Navy contributes to the National Defense Strategy by sailing the seas and ensuring free trade around the world,” Zinkand said. “We also help our adversaries when needed.”
Zinkand said one of his biggest achievements is that he was able to be a plank owner, which means he was a crewmember on a ship when it was first commissioned.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is being a plank owner,” Zinkand said. “That’s what it’s called when you commission a ship like USS Fort Lauderdale.”
Zinkand said that he takes pride in his military service.
“I’m proud to go home each day knowing that I did something for my country,” Zinkand said. “Not everyone gets to end their day that way.”