ROGERSVILLE— The town of Rogersville has many city improvements planned for 2023 and a bigger focus on community involvement at the city park.
In 2022, the town of Rogersville completed a wastewater screening project that was funded by a grant in 2018. This will help to improve how the wastewater treatment plant operates.
Also, in 2022, the town paved the Sugar Hill subdivision and Sneedville Pike.
Deputy Recorder Linda Winegar said they try to pave the roads with the most need every year.
Rogersville City Park also made changes in 2022. Park director Matthew Elkins said one major change was that they started using online software to manage programs and even handle registration.
Elkins said the online website is more convenient for parents and decreases office traffic because people can now sign up online instead of coming to the park office.
The park also added more community events in 2022, including a Fourth of July Kickball tournament, disc golf tournaments and a senior bingo night.
In 2022, the park saw a city pool attendance increase and added moonlight swims.
In 2023, the town has many projects planned, including the paving project for Kyle street, Rogers Street, Rogan Road and Crockett Street. City workers have already started preparing the roads to be paved.
The town also purchased five used police cruisers in 2023.
Another project the town is working on is updating the city hall. This project includes replacing the water department drive-up ramp with a green space and repairing the outside of the building.
The city park also has many plans for 2023 and plans to continue its focus on improving the programs they offer.
Elkins said the park is looking to host more community events for all ages and demographics.
Some events that have taken place in 2023 include community bingo, trivia night, and a rook tournament. They have also planned other events, such as a senior card game night.
Elkins also said they are looking to continue the Fourth of July kickball tournament and possibly expand the activities they offer that day.
Another project Elkins is working on is installing security cameras in an effort to keep the park clean and safe.
Elkins said they plan to continue improving the park.
“We want to take better care of our existing facilities and plan for improvements throughout the park,” Elkins said.
Other notable changes to the city park in 2023 include adding new playground equipment at Swift Park and partnering with Greenville Parks and Rec and Morristown Parks and Rec to participate in an all-star basketball tournament.