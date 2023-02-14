Left to right, Chamber President Patrick Lund, state Sen. Jon Lundberg, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Chamber Executive Director Nancy Barker, state Rep. Scotty Campbell and state Rep. Gary Hicks all attended the Legislative Breakfast in Rogersville on Saturday.
Left to right, Chamber President Patrick Lund, state Sen. Jon Lundberg, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Chamber Executive Director Nancy Barker, state Rep. Scotty Campbell and state Rep. Gary Hicks all attended the Legislative Breakfast in Rogersville on Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Legislative Breakfast over the weekend.
The event was held on Saturday and was attended by several local officeholders and featured presentations from the state Rep. Scotty Campbell, state Rep. Gary Hicks, state Sen. Jon Lundberg and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger.
Campbell, who represents the 3rd District that includes Johnson, Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan counties, spoke about the state budget and transportation.
According to Campbell, Gov. Bill Lee has introduced a proposal to increase the transportation budget by $3 million.
“Tennessee Department of Transportation and the highway situations, especially congestion on interstates, has been a big topic,” Campbell said. “We’ve found with the increase in construction costs, like anything else, due to the inflation with which we’re all living, TDOT can only do so much with their contractors with the money that they have.”
The increase in funds would help to add lanes in highly congested areas.
Hicks, who represents the 9th District that includes Hancock, Claiborne and Hawkins counties, spoke about the budget and the proposals for how the money is spent.
Hicks talked about how the budget is about $3 billion shorter than last year and about being aware of how the economy is progressing.
Hicks said $190 million has been allocated to the Department of Children’s Services.
“Folks, it’s time we get that house in order because I’m telling you, our children deserve that,” Hicks said. “This time of kids coming into DCS and having to sleep in offices, that’s ridiculous in the day and time.”
Lundberg, who represents the 4th District of Johnson, Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins counties, spoke about education and the third-grade retention law.
“I’ll tell you, across the state, one thing that’s unacceptable is that 67% of our kids can’t read a grade level third, fourth grade,” Lundberg said. “That is not acceptable.”
Harshbarger, who represents Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, spoke about changes in Congress, the federal debt and the downing of unknown aerial objects.