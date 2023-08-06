ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville business owner, who opened Promises Childcare during her late husband’s battle with cancer, celebrates her 20th year in business.
Joann Gilliam said God led her to open her business in 2003.
“Well, way back in 1979, the Lord saved my soul, and he gave me the desire to work for him,” Gilliam said. “I’ve been a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and a youth director, but I wanted to do something else for him. So, he started putting it on my heart to open something, and I wasn’t sure what at the time, but I wrestled with it for a couple of years.”
Then, when her husband received his disability, Gilliam opened Promises Childcare which started as a one-room day care that could provide services to 12 children under the age of 5.
A couple of years later, after her husband passed, Gilliam decided to expand the day care to include two classrooms.
“Then my husband passed in 2005, and I wasn’t exactly sure what I was going to do,” Gilliam said. “The money I was receiving wasn’t quite sufficient to live on, so I prayed about it, and a few days later, my daughter came in and said, ‘Mom, I want to talk to you about expanding the business.’ So, I knew it was God’s will when she did that.”
Promises Childcare offers services to children between the ages of 1 and 5 years old. They serve students breakfast, lunch and morning and afternoon snacks.
They also prepare 4 and 5-year-olds for kindergarten and offer an age-appropriate curriculum based on the Tennessee early learning standards. They teach math and literacy skills. Gilliam said they try to help students learn in a fun way.
“Sometimes they don’t even realize they’re learning,” Gilliam said. “We just try to make everything fun.”
Gilliam’s day care also teaches bible stories and tells students and parents about Jesus’s love for them.
Gilliam said the 20 years she has been in business have flown by. She said her favorite part about working in childcare is her interactions with the children and their families.
“I love teaching about Jesus,” Gilliam said. “I love to see the children grow, and I love interacting with their families.”
Gilliam’s day care has been top-rated by the community for several years. She said when she first opened her business, it was to benefit God’s kingdom.
“When I started this business, I just wanted to teach kids and their families about Jesus,” Gilliam said. “It was all about him, and he turned it around and made it all about me.”
Gilliam will host an anniversary celebration on Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for current and former families.
For more information about Promises Childcare, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ promiseschildcare
promiseschildcare.
