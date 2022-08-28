ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School held a youth wellness summit for students in third grade to eighth grade thanks to a program called the Huddle, which is offered by the nonprofit Legends of Tennessee.

The event, held on Tuesday, included an assembly about mental health and a positive mindset for grades five and eight, an assembly on bullying for grades three and four, and three breakout sessions for grades seven and eight.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video