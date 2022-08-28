ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School held a youth wellness summit for students in third grade to eighth grade thanks to a program called the Huddle, which is offered by the nonprofit Legends of Tennessee.
The event, held on Tuesday, included an assembly about mental health and a positive mindset for grades five and eight, an assembly on bullying for grades three and four, and three breakout sessions for grades seven and eight.
The breakout sessions covered mental health and mental wholeness, nutrition, social media safety, suicide prevention and self-esteem.
A total of 405 kids students participated.
Huddle, which stands for Having Undeniable Dedication Discipline Leadership Everyday, is a new initiative put together by the Legends of Tennessee, founded in 2018 by former University of Tennessee football players Jabari Davis and Chris Treece. Both men are Certified Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Coaches.
Since the organization’s founding, the pair have been teaching life lessons at their football and fitness camps, and now they want to start reaching kids in the classroom.
“After my playing days at the University of Tennessee, I had a brief NFL journey that got cut short from an injury. After that I decided to dedicate my life to help kids, to help coach and to help give back to the communities,” Davis said. “We currently list over 3,000 kids and help those kids in the successful journeys to become better people on and off the field.”
RCS District Behavior Coordinator Michael Bowman said he invited the organization to the school to let the kids know that they matter.
“Well, I think most of all, we reached out to these guys because they have a platform. But not only that, we just really wanted the kids to know that they’re seen and that they’re heard,” Bowman said. “We as a society have become so numb and so oblivious to what’s going on around us that we think, well, if we’re good, everybody else is good.”
Each assembly began with a video message from UT senior defensive lineman Latrell Bumphus, who wished the students a great school year and told them to listen to their speakers because they had the tools for them to be successful.
Then Davis, Treece and former UT football player and addiction counselor Jon Poe spoke about important topics like growth, positive thinking, and self-esteem.
Poe spoke about his personal experiences, including the death of his mother while he was in middle school and what that loss taught him.
“The choices that you’re making right now will impact your future,” Poe said. “The reality is, and especially being someone that works in the addiction field, I see people who are 40 years old, 30 years old, 20 years old, [but inside] they’re all 14 years old. Because they started doing drugs and alcohol at a time in their life where they were so young and so innocent, and that moment stopped and stunted their growth and everything shifts from that moment.”
Poe also focused on the words we tell ourselves and the importance of ensuring they are positive. In his breakout session on mental health and mental wholeness, he talked about having the right blueprint and mental clarity.
Treece held the breakout session on nutrition and social media.
“Since the pandemic, things have gotten worse on social media,” Treece said. “They become more toxic, they become more painful, and they become more sensitive. … The message has become more hateful and more powerful on some of the platforms.”
Treece also spoke about how social media can affect someone’s future. He told the story of a football player who was looking to be a first-round NFL draft pick, but something he thought was funny he posted on social media a long time ago cost him the opportunity of a lifetime.
Treece’s advice was if you wouldn’t show it to your mom, you shouldn’t put it online.
Davis said social media provides kids with attention they can’t get elsewhere.
“They’re spending so much time on their phone trying to get attention, which has been the biggest drug in this country over the last 15 years,” Davis said. “When they’re not getting attention at home, or at school and amongst their peers when they feel like they’re not in the cool crowd, or they’re not in the popular crowd, then they go to social media. We have shown in America that you can become a self-made millionaire off attention. You know, look at the Kardashians, look at all these people with no talent that we feel like we got to watch everything that they do. They can’t dance, they can’t sing, they can’t speak, they can’t do nothing.”
Davis spoke in his breakout session about self-esteem and suicide prevention. He started by talking about a positive mindset and showing the students that praising someone and being encouraging feels better than being negative.
He also talked about how negative thoughts can lead to suicide and emphasized the importance of sharing your emotions.
“It’s OK to open up and share your thoughts and share your feelings,” Davis said. “A lot of stuff that I was dealing with as a teenager, as a young man, I didn’t release until I got into my 30s. So, it’s OK to ask for help. … We have people in this community that love and care about you. They see how valuable you are, and they want to help you, but a lot of times, some of you kids are so good at hiding the pain we can’t see it; we can only see the actions of the isolation.”
Davis also identified the warning signs of suicide. He encouraged students to go to an adult if they saw someone exhibiting those signs. He said that some kids don’t feel they can tell anyone about their feelings without judgment.
“They feel like they don’t have a voice,” Davis said. “They feel like they should keep everything to themselves, and they’re afraid to ask for help because when you ask for help, you gonna get judged. Some kids have a family structure, but they can’t communicate like they want to with their parents because of the judgment.”
Poe said having a conversation can help kids realize their feelings aren’t out of the ordinary.
“One of the biggest things is having a conversation with the kids,” Poe said. “A lot of these things may fly under the radar because there’s not a conversation about it. So, a lot of times, those conversations open them up to actually they have a dialogue to where you could be on the edge of something, but if you did a little bit of knowledge about it, you see it’s not so abnormal. They kind of normalize it to the point where it empowers the person that’s feeling it.”
In the final assembly for the younger students, Poe and Davis discussed bullying and went over the acronym SAFE, meaning Stand up for yourself; Ask for help; Figure out your choices and End it calmly.
They also had a lot of dialogue with the students about why people bully.
One student said it’s because “they don’t wanna be responsible for themselves.” Another said people bully “because something has gone wrong in their life, and they are taking it out on others.”
Poe and Davis also asked the kids what they should do when they are bullied. Students said things like ignore the bully, tell a teacher or your parents and walk away. One student said you should kill a bully with kindness.
Davis and Poe also briefly spoke to the third- and fourth-graders about being positive and being careful about the words they use toward others.
Davis said Legends of Tennessee plans to present more programs in the region.