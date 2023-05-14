Rogersville BMA

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen considered ordinances to define regulations surrounding short-term rentals, food trucks and parades or other special events at the board’s regular meeting on May 9.

 Tessa Worley/Six Rivers Media

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on three ordinances that will regulate short-term rentals, food trucks and parades or other special events.

The BMA met at its regularly scheduled meeting on May 9 to discuss the ordinances. All ordinances were passed on the first reading and will go back before the board for the second reading next month.

