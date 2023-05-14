The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen considered ordinances to define regulations surrounding short-term rentals, food trucks and parades or other special events at the board’s regular meeting on May 9.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on three ordinances that will regulate short-term rentals, food trucks and parades or other special events.
The BMA met at its regularly scheduled meeting on May 9 to discuss the ordinances. All ordinances were passed on the first reading and will go back before the board for the second reading next month.
Short-term rentals
The first ordinance passed pertained to short-term rentals. The town defines short-term rentals as rentals for a period of less than 30 days.
Rogersville Town Attorney Kevin Keeton said this ordinance was recommended by the planning commission, who approved the ordinance to go before the BMA. Keeton said the purpose of the ordinance is to ensure public safety.
“Most people would know this as Airbnb or VRBO, otherwise known as a short-term (rentals),” Keeton said. “This has been popular; maybe it’s just taken a while to get here. I don’t know that we have too many that are currently operating, but there are some in the works. So there is a need for it.”
The ordinance requires short-term rental owners to obtain a permit and specify things like maximum occupancy and maximum vehicle parking.
Each short-term rental must designate a short-term rental agent, who can be the owner, who will handle problems and make sure the rental property stays within compliance.
The ordinance requires renters to follow current laws and also establishes regulations about occupancy. For example, short-term rental units may not have more than three sleeping rooms and eight occupants.
This ordinance was passed unanimously. It also requires a public hearing in addition to a second reading, which will be conducted before the BMA’s next monthly meeting.
Food trucks
The second ordinance the BMA voted on creates regulations for food trucks.
Keeton said he consulted other similar ordinances from around the state to model Rogersville’s proposed rules.
The ordinance would require all food trucks to obtain a permit. In addition, the businesses must be licensed and have a vehicle designed for food preparation.
The ordinance also defines a food truck rally as four or more food trucks. It also states that trucks can only operate within 3 feet of each other if they are participating in a food truck rally. In addition, all food truck rallies will require a parade/special events permit.
Food trucks may only operate on private property with written permission from the owner.
The ordinance also applies rules to ice cream trucks, stipulating that they can only operate after 10 a.m. and before sunset. They also can only operate in a right of way for up to 15 minutes.
Also, food trucks must have a spill plan and spill kit to deal with any fuel leaks and prevent oil or other chemicals from polluting the environment.
The ordinance was passed unanimously.
Parades/special events
The final ordinance the BMA discussed was about parades and special events.
Currently, all events are approved by the board, but Keeton said they should set an application process. Special events will still need board approval.
Certain events are exempt from obtaining a permit, including funeral processions, wedding processions, government events and spontaneous events.
Information needed for the application will include the estimated number of attendees, the event’s purpose, whether or not food will be sold, whether or not the event includes amusement rides and if street closures are needed.
The ordinance passed unanimously on the first reading.