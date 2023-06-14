ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed two ordinances related to food trucks at its last meeting after hearing from the community.
The BMA met on June 13 at its regular meeting to discuss the ordinances.
The two ordinances in question were first brought up at the May meeting. One pertained to the regulation of food trucks and required them to obtain a permit for $50. The second pertained to special events and parades, including food truck rallies, defined as four or more food trucks.
Recently, the Rogersville community has been hosting a food truck rally every other Wednesday at the bowling alley. The rally’s organizer, Ketron Bailey, spoke to the BMA. He explained that the event brings in 2,500 to 3,500 people into the town and provides new food to the area.
Community member Katie Wiegand also spoke about not causing problems for organically created events.
“I moved 1,000 miles from Omaha, Nebraska, to this small town community, just about two years ago, for the small-town environment,” Wiegand said. “A lot of that is this kind of idyllic thing where people get together, and it’s organic, and it’s happy. I will say that, honestly, there’s not a lot of that organic stuff here. This food truck rally is actually the first thing that I’ve seen that was organic. That came because people had a desire for something, and the community brought it to them, not the board, not tax money, not anything that they had to pay for people out of the good of their desire to bring everybody in the community together.
“I can tell you right now; these ordinances are more consistent with big city politics than small town values.”
Wiegand said Rogersville shouldn’t try to be like other towns.
“I saw when the alderman asked the attorney to find out what other towns are doing,” Wiegand said.
“Why does Rogersville have to be like every other town? Rogersville should be its own town with its own things, and if the city people don’t want that, then we shouldn’t do it,” Wiegand said. “It doesn’t matter what Morristown is doing. It doesn’t matter what Kingsport is doing or Johnson City. It’s about Rogersville, and people move here to live in Rogersville, and they vote for Rogersville.”
However, the BMA discussed the ordinances and agreed that regulating the food trucks and rallies was important.
City attorney Kevin Keeton explained that the food truck regulation ordinance doesn’t require any additional inspections, only a way for the town to regulate food trucks and ensure safety. Keeton also explained that event applications can only be denied based on time, date or place.
Both ordinances passed unanimously on the second reading.
The BMA also voted on a resolution regarding a special events application fee. The BMA spent time discussing the amount for the fee. They finally agreed on $25 per event, allowing multiple events to be put on one application.
This resolution passed with six yes votes and one no vote.
Bailey said she still plans to continue having the food truck rallies.