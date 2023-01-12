ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
Downtown Parking
One resolution the BMA addressed was a proposed lease agreement between Hawkins County and the town for a parking lot, which would be behind the county mayor’s office and border Church Street.
Nancy Barker, executive director of the Rogersville and Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, said business growth in the area has made such a move a priority.
“For the longest time, we had lots of empty buildings on Church Street, and so parking was never an issue. But at this point in time, I don’t think we have one empty building down there,” Barker said. “So we thought if we could get the building owners and their employees to park in the parking lot behind the Hawkins County mayor’s office, then that would leave the spaces open for the customers.”
The lot would provide 25 parking spaces for employees and business owners, which would help to alleviate problems caused by limited parking in that area.
The lease states that the county can reserve up to 10 spots for its own employees if needed with 10 days notice for no longer than 180 days. The lot will also not be available for overnight parking, specifically between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
CHS Prom
The BMA also heard from Cherokee High School Assistant Principal Seth Rhoton, who requested permission to host the school’s prom on the square as in prior years.
This would result in closing Main Street from Church Street to Depot Street starting at 3 p.m. on May 13.
The BMA unanimously approved the resolution.
HCVFA Cascade System
The BMA also voted on a resolution related to storing a cascade system for the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association at the Rogersville Fire Department.
The HCVFA owns an ambulance, which the orhanization converted to a cascade system that is used to refill air bottles used by the firefighters.
The group asked to store the vehicle at the Rogersville Fire Department so it can be kept inside and out of the weather.
The BMA voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
While the HCVFA will not have keys to the Rogersville station, any city firefighter or police officer will be able to assist in retrieving the ambulance if it is needed.