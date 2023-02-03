BOOK-FRIENDS-LOVERS-BIG-TERRIBLE-THING-REVIEW-MCT

“Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry. (Macmillan/TNS)

 Macmillan

“Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry; Flatiron Books (250 pages, $29.99)

Could Matthew Perry be any more vulnerable? In his bestselling memoir, the former “Friends” star shares his battles with addiction in excruciating detail: stealing pills from strangers’ homes, emptying endless bottles of vodka, and arranging for drug dealers to visit him in treatment centers. It’s the part of his 12-step program where he’s making amends with his fans.

