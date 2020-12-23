The Times News Rescue Fund has received $6,805 in donations, bringing the total to $46,181. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Christopher Jenkins, $250; Marc Sandlin, $150; Sandra Light, $200; Linda Bullock, $50; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $3,000; Shirley Wilson in memory of Billy Wilson, $200; 3rd Wednesday Bridge Club, $180; Clyde Ball, $100; Robert Jones, $100; anonymous, $500; James Chandler in honor of Randy, for being a good friend, $50; anonymous, $50; Ruby Bellamy Grimm, $100; anonymous, $50; Bill and Janyce Dudney in memory of Lib Dudney, $100; Tricia Bernard in memory of Rex Bernard, $40; D.L. and Camille Kiser in memory of Marge Harvey, $100; Stephen and Jamie Capaldo in honor of Dan and Camille Kiser, $100; Randall and Nancy Stidham in memory of our son, Randall Boyd Stidham, $100; Bob and Debbie Arrington in memory of Pal Barger, $50; Kingsport Civitan Evening Club, $150; Greta Mahoney in memory of my children, Mike and Debra Mooneyham who are so missed, and to their dad, Bob, $100; Greta Mahoney in memory of my loving and devoted husband, John Mahoney, $100; anonymous, $50; anonymous in memory of Garrett, $100; anonymous, $100; Jo Zimmerman, $200; Betty Jo Prince in memory of Mike Prince, Elmo and Emma Woodson, and Arthur and Dorothy Prince, $200; Tom and Brenda Fultz, $10; Daniel Robinette, $100; anonymous, $100; and anonymous, $25.