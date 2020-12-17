The Times News Rescue Fund has received $2,870 in donations, bringing the total to $36,601. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Donors include: Keith Wilson and Pam Cox, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous in memory of George and Dorothy Hughes, $100; anonymous in memory of Eleanor and Eugene Hooker, $100; anonymous, $300; Larry and Travis in memory of Sandy Nelson, $100; Marion, John and David Dennison in memory of Mildred Dennison, Jack M. Dennison, J.W. Dennison, Warren Dennison and Raymond Dennison, $120; First Baptist of Weber City — Agape Sunday School Class, $50; James and Audrey Kelly in memory of Natalie Kelly and Eugenia Williams, $100; James Johnson, $50; Danny and Betty Davidson in memory of Hannah and James Matlock, and Randall Davidson, $100; Don and Susan Cannoy, $50; Ella and Penny Wallace, $50; anonymous, $100; Paul and Janet Asbury in memory of Mike Locke, $50; Phil and Ida Elam in honor of The Fishermen Sunday School Class, $50; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $50; Emmett Wampler, $50; Don and Linda Davis, $200; anonymous, $200; Randy Williams in memory of those affected by COVID-19, $50; anonymous, $300; William and Toni Bowling in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Bowling, $100; anonymous, $50; and HarvestTime Worship Center, $300.